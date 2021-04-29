The 2022 Audi E-Tron and 2022 Audi E-Tron Sportback electric SUVs enter the new model year with minor changes, mostly notably a new E-Tron Chronos Edition model and a reshuffling of features among trim levels.

The Chronos Edition replaces the Prestige as the top trim level for the standard E-Tron, sitting above the Premium and Premium Plus trim levels. It includes Chronos gray paint, S-Line exterior trim, the Black Optic trim package, Digital Matrix LED headlights, black 21-inch wheels with orange brake calipers, a black headliner, Volcano gray ash-wood inlays, and rear side airbags.

A step below the Chronos Edition, the E-Tron Premium Plus gets a new "sport" 21-inch wheel design and orange brake calipers for 2022.

The Sportback, which is mechanically identical to the standard E-Tron but with a lower, sleeker roof line, keeps its previous trim-level lineup of Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige. The Chronos Edition is exclusive to the standard-roof E-Tron.

Audi added a Convenience Plus option package for the E-Tron Sportback Premium, including driver aids and the Black Optic exterior-trim package. Like the standard E-Tron, the E-Tron Sportback Premium Plus gets a new 21-inch wheel design, while the Prestige gets new-design 22-inch wheels. Both get orange brake calipers as well.

2021 Audi E-Tron SUV

E-Tron pricing starts at $66,995 for the base Premium trim level, with the Premium Plus and Chronos Edition priced from $75,895 and $84,495, respectively (all prices include destination). Sportback pricing starts at $70,195 for the Premium, $79,095 for the Premium Plus, and $83,395 for the Prestige. Audi expects both E-Tron variants to qualify for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit for the 2022 model year.

Audi's begun to establish itself as an EV player. This will already be the fourth model year for the E-Tron lineup—with the SUV introduced for 2019 and the Sportback for 2020.

Soon Audi will also add the smaller Q4 E-Tron crossover, and the E-Tron GT sedan, with a sportier RS version of the latter.

2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron

Further out, the Q6 E-Tron will fit just below the E-Tron in size, and will be built on the next-generation Premium Platform Electric (PPE), which will also support luxury EVs from other Volkswagen Group brands.

Audi has also teased that a couple of electric sedans might soon join the lineup—in the form of the PPE-based A6 concept and a smaller sedan based on the VW Group MEB platform, also used for the Q4 E-Tron and Volkswagen ID.4 crossover.