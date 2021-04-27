The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT will start at $61,000, with the GT Performance Edition priced from $66,000, the automaker announced Monday (both prices include destination). These sportier versions of Ford's electric SUV are scheduled to begin deliveries in early fall.

Specifications for the two GT models have changed slightly since Ford announced them last year. The Mach-E GT now has a stated output of 480 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque, while the GT Performance Edition gets a torque boost to 634 lb-ft. Both models have a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain.

Ford quotes 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds for the Mach-E GT, and 3.5 seconds for the Mach-E GT Performance Edition. The latter figure matches the Tesla Model Y Performance, which has a $61,190 base price.

However, the Fords fall short of the Model Y Performance's EPA-estimated 303-mile range. While certain versions of the Mach-E surpass 300 miles in EPA testing, the GT is rated at 250 miles, while the GT Performance Edition is rated at 235 miles.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

In addition to more torque and quicker acceleration, the Performance Edition gets Brembo-branded brake calipers and MagneRide adaptive dampers, plus Pirelli summer tires in place of the standard GT's Continental all-season rubber.

Ford also added an Unbridled Extend drive mode for both versions. Designed for track use, it has different stability control and traction control settings, and also dials up interior sound.

Both versions get distinguishing styling elements inside and out, including model-specific 20-inch wheels, a Carbonized Gray grille with illuminated badge, and front seats with Performance Gray ActiveX upholstery.

Ford gave early indications that Mach-E demand was extending well beyond the California bubble, and the GT and GT Performance should help extend that appeal with a greater emphasis on sporty driving. Even without those models, sales have been on pace with earlier estimates.