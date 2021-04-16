Rivian has announced an insurance program, but it’s quite different than Tesla’s. The Mercedes EQS might leapfrog most other EVs in efficiency. GM and LG announce a second battery plant. And Washington State sets a 2030 end date for gasoline vehicles. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

It’s official: GM is planning a second joint-venture battery plant with LG, in Tennessee. The $2.3 billion plant in Spring Hill will supply cells for the Cadillac Lyriq, along with other upcoming EVs from GM.

The Mercedes EQS is shaping up to be a lot more than an electric flagship paralleling the iconic S-Class; it’s claimed to be more efficient than most EVs on the market other than those from Tesla. How did it get there?

Rivian is launching an insurance program for its R1T and R1S electric trucks, and it’s looking quite different than what Tesla has offered in California. The Rivian program will give discounts for the use of the vehicles’ driver-safety aids, cover off-roading, and offer the potential to bundle home insurance.

And Washington State just said pshaw to California’s 2035 ICE ban. The Evergreen State has passed a bill—through the normal legislative process—to ban new gasoline vehicle sales by 2030, contingent on the adoption of new road-funding methods.

