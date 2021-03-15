Lordstown Motors faces a lot of questions. Lucid readies for production. We look at Alpha Motors’ latest EV designs. And Kia shows its first dedicated electric vehicle. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Kia on Sunday revealed its EV6 electric crossover, built on the company’s E-GMP dedicated EV platform and marking the debut of a new design language for the brand. Although closely related to Hyundai’s Ioniq 5, the look is quite different.

According to the activist short-seller Hindenburg Research, Lordstown Motors is facing allegations of “fictitious orders” and a lengthy delay that the company hasn’t yet disclosed. The company, which still claims it will start production of its Endurance electric pickup in September 2021, has already provided an initial response But with its initial earnings call this week, things are going to get interesting.

California’s Lucid Motors is due to make the first deliveries of its Air electric sedan in the second half of the year, and last week CEO Peter Rawlinson gave the final approval to the model—without the test camouflage—before it heads into production.

Volkswagen Group has outlined its battery plans through 2030, and says solid-state batteries down the road can deliver 30% more range and 12-minute charge times.

And if you swooned over the Canoo electric pickup revealed this past week, we have another one for you. Tthis weekend we zoomed in on Alpha Motors’ latest concoction—the retro-tough looking Alpha Wolf compact electric pickup. While this startup we’d put in the hypothetical category as of yet would have much to prove about its tech and funding, it’s producing some excellent designs already.

