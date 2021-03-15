Kia on Monday released photos of its first dedicated electric car. The 2022 Kia EV6 debuts a new platform and design language, and is expected to arrive in the United States later this year.

Unlike Kia's other electric vehicles to date, the EV6 (which was called 'CV' while under development) isn't based on an existing internal-combustion or hybrid model. It's the first Kia to the use the modular E-GMP platform, which is designed specifically for EVs, and will be shared with Kia parent Hyundai, its Ioniq EV brand, and the Genesis luxury brand.

In a press release, Kia called the exterior design "crossover inspired," but the EV6's sleek lines are still quite car-like. However, given the current popularity of crossovers, the inclusion of at least some crossover DNA was likely necessary from a marketing perspective.

The interior has a minimalist design, with a larger curved screen spanning the dashboard, a two-spoke steering wheel, and haptic controls in place of conventional buttons. Kia also said interior fabrics were made using recycled plastics.

2022 Kia EV6

Full specifications won't be revealed until later this month, but previous reports pointed to a 300-mile range and 20-minute fast charging, thanks to a version of the multi-charging system from the Ioniq 5 crossover also built on the E-GMP platform.

Kia's only current U.S.-market electric car is the Niro EV. The first-generation Kia Soul EV was sold here, albeit only in certain states, beginning in 2014, but the second-generation model has been delayed repeatedly—even after receiving a U.S.-market range rating of 243 miles.

However, Kia has said it plans to launch seven dedicated electric models by 2027. They'll use the same naming convention as the EV6, with "EV" followed by a number. The automaker will continue to sell EVs that share platforms with gasoline models as well.

Full details on the EV6 will be revealed later this month, and Kia has said it will go on sale in the U.S. before the end of the year.