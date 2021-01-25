BMW takes aim at Tesla handling. A Model S convertible wows as we wait for the Roadster. The Model S, Model 3, and Kia Niro EV are tops in satisfaction. And could the DeLorean DMC-12 come back all-electric? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Owners of the Tesla Model S and Kia Niro EV are the most satisfied with their electric vehicles, according to a new study from J.D. Power looking at EV ownership. Technically, the Model 3 took second place in the survey in the premium segment, with the Niro EV the top-ranking model among what Power considers mass-market brands.

BMW, long known for its “Ultimate Driving Machine” tagline, suggested last week that it plans to outdo other electric cars in handling. The automaker showed its upcoming i4 electric car—a direct rival for the Model 3—getting sideways.

Still waiting for the overdue Tesla Roadster? The Italian firm Ares Design recently built its own Tesla Model S convertible under commission for a customer. It’s not the only S ragtop, but from pictures it appears to be the best-detailed one yet.

And this weekend we reported about how an all-electric revival of the DeLorean DMC-12—yes, the one that will always be pegged together with Back to the Future in pop culture—is a distinct possibility, thanks to the long-delayed release of a NHTSA final rule for low-volume motor-vehicle manufacturers earlier this month.

And over at Motor Authority, Mercedes-Benz is boasting superior torque-vectoring capability for the dual-motor drive system in its upcoming EQS luxury flagship EV.

