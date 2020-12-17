We drive the Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid. Toyota is pushing back on EV bans. EV battery pack prices have fallen more than anticipated. And the Kona Electric and Nexo have been recalled. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Hyundai Kona Electric EV and Hyundai Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell models are being recalled for an issue with their braking systems. It’s a software fix but requires a trip back to the dealership.

We drove the 2021 Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid and found its 19 miles of electric range and 27 mpg of capable, fun hybrid driving to be a good combination for outdoorsy Zoom town types.

Electric vehicle battery pack prices have fallen 13% just in 2020, to $137 per kwh—or just $126/kwh on a volume-adjusted basis—and some EV packs are already below the $100/kwh threshold. That’s lower than what was anticipated just a few years ago, and could enable more affordable, competitive EVs sooner.

And Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda reportedly told the Japanese press that an emphasis on EVs will worsen CO2 emissions. While he was speaking about the automaker’s home market, Japan, the situation hints that Toyota hasn’t yet decided to put a strong push behind its solid-state battery technology.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter