Ford is planning to scale up commercial electric vans, with a $45,000 starting price and lots of upfit potential. Rivian released specs and feature lists for its R1T pickup and R1S SUV. And Electrify America just hit another milestone. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Rivian has released a bunch of information about the production versions of its R1T and R1S electric trucks, ahead of an order process starting later this month. With prices starting at $67,500, or about $60,000 if you can claim the federal EV tax credit, for the version with more than a 300-mile range, it could lure many Americans from their gas-swilling full-size trucks.

Electrify America is the next closest thing to Tesla Supercharging, and it’s already passed 500 charging sites and 2,200 fast-charging stations.

Ford has revealed an all-electric E-Transit full-size van intended for delivery and local cargo use. Aiming for what fleet managers want, the E-Transit offers just enough range to fit most needs, and it’s ready for all the same possible upfits given to gasoline Transit vans. It shares some components with the upcoming F-150 Electric, too.

And over at Motor Authority: Porsche may have just teased the design of its next-generation Macan—the Model Y–sized one that’s going all-electric.

