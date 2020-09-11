Costco members can currently lease a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV for as little as $154 a month.

The Costco Auto Program is offering a significant discount for shoppers who lease a Bolt EV from one of the retail chain's affiliated dealerships, but maximum savings appear to be available only in San Francisco, according to CarsDirect.

Members are eligible for a $3,000 bonus when buying or leasing, according to a Chevy dealer bulletin spotted by CarsDirect. That bonus can be combined with a $5,750 national lease incentive.

Chevy is also offering a $1,500 bonus for shoppers coming from a 2015 or newer General Motors vehicle (or competitor). This means a 2020 Bolt EV LT can be leased for $194 a month for 36 months, with just $194 due at signing, in most parts of the country, according to CarsDirect. That includes 12,000 miles per year.

In San Francisco, Chevy is offering an additional $1,400 off, which brings the monthly payment down to $154 (with $154 due at signing). California residents can also get a $2,000 Clean Vehicle Rebate.

2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV

For shoppers looking to buy instead of lease, the Costco bonus can be combined with an $8,500 rebate, according to CarsDirect. GM Financial is also offering 0% APR financing for 72 months, plus $4,750 cash.

The Costco bonus is only available to shoppers who are members as of September 1, or who join at a new store that opens after August 31, and customers must get cars from specific dealers, according to CarsDirect. The bonus is available through January 4, 2021, but Chevy may change some of its own incentives before that, the website noted.

Costco has offered some great deals on the Bolt EV (and the Volt) in the past. Recently, it also offered quite the deal for the Audi E-Tron.

The chain was one of the first retailers to embrace EV charging, but had its chargers pulled in 2011 and hasn't made any effort to revive the effort.

The EV tax credit sunset ended on April 1, but until then GM was offering a combined $10,000 in incentives on the Bolt EV. Since then, it's been able to keep the deals coming on the leasing side.