If you love the Audi E-Tron electric SUV but the premium price has kept you from going for one so far, a deal good through the end of March might just provide the new numbers to make it happen.

According to our partner site CarsDirect, which pronounces this the best deal on the 2019 Audi E-Tron since its arrival, you can now save as much as $13,000 off the sticker price. With the starting price (including the $995 destination charge) at $75,795, that makes the effective starting price with the deal just $62,795.

It’s not just a low price, either. CarsDirect points out that one of the discounts, a $3,000 “Marketing Allowance,” can be combined with 0.99% financing for 66 months.

2019 Audi E-Tron - Best Car To Buy 2020

For the E-Tron, 2019 actually still is the current model year. The 2020 Audi E-Tron is expected to carry over mostly unchanged but with slight range improvements.

The enabler of $2,000 of that is specifically Costco; the bulk retailer, which is one of few major retailers to have removed its electric-car chargers in the past decade, is offering a $2,000 discount to those who buy or lease an E-Tron through the Costco Auto Program. That requires a Costco membership, but they start at $60 and there really isn’t much additional outlay to qualify.

If you take delivery through the Costco program, the experience might be a little different. It works with “more than 3,000 hand-selected dealerships nationwide” (all brands together), and uses its own specially trained dealer contacts.