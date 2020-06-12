Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling the 2017-2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid—a plug-in hybrid minivan—over concerns of a fire risk relating to the 12-volt accessory battery connection.

The recall affects 27,634 vehicles—every Pacifica Hybrid produced for all model years combined. Of that total, 3,370 are in Canada and about 1,684 are outside North America.

Although non-hybrid Pacifica Hybrid models are unaffected by the issue, the recall has nothing to do with the Pacifica Hybrid’s high-voltage hybrid-system battery, or the hybrid system itself.

As part of the recall, dealers will inspect the 12V connection under the passenger floor to check for corrosion. If there is no corrosion evident, they’ll simply tighten the connection. And if there is evidence of corrosion, the dealer will ask to hold the affected vehicle—and provide a free loaner—until it can be fixed.

In the meantime, the automaker recommends that Pacifica Hybrid drivers shouldn’t park inside garages—or any structure—and that they should take care not to place wet items or liquids around the second-row seating area (above the potentially faulty connection).

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

The Pacifica Hybrid has already been recalled several times, with the most significant one involving 2017 and 2018 models for a potential engine-stall issue.

That doesn’t at all curb our enthusiasm for this model, which remains unmatched nearly four years after its introduction. When we revisited the Pacifica Hybrid last year, we found it to be both an ideal family hauler and a great urban/suburban commuter that topped 30 miles of all-electric range in three out of the four charges we tested.

Late this year, there’s finally a rival on the way—in the form of the 2021 Toyota Sienna minivan and its new all-hybrid lineup.

Pacifica Hybrid owners will receive notification of the campaign starting June 22. They can check recalls.mopar.com starting June 16, or call 800-853-1403.