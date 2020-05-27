BMW has revealed a quicker 530e plug-in hybrid sedan. Hyundai might have just teased the plug-in hybrid SUV that’s en route to the U.S. And Tesla has dropped prices throughout its lineup. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The BMW 530e plug-in hybrid sport sedan gets 40 more horsepower for 2021, under a feature called XtraBoost, which no longer makes the PHEV version the slowest model in the lineup. However BMW has made no corresponding claim about improving the model’s plug-in electric range or mileage.

Hyundai is planning to introduce a plug-in hybrid SUV to the U.S. later this year. And based on an announcement coming out of Europe, it’s looking increasingly likely that vehicle will be the Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid.

Most of Tesla’s lineup costs less today than they were yesterday. The automaker last night suddenly dropped prices for the Model 3 by $2,000 and the Model S and Model X by $5,000. The only casualty in this appears to be unlimited Supercharging for the X and S.

And over at our partner site Motor Authority: In the aftermath of the ouster of former chairman Carlos Ghosn and amid current economic challenges, the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance appears to be pushing ahead to streamline the development of new electric-car platforms to be shared by the global brands.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter