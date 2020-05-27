In what appears to be a move to stoke demand amid the coronavirus recovery, Tesla lowered the price tag on nearly all of its models by thousands of dollars starting Tuesday night.

Prices on the Tesla Model 3 lineup have been lowered by $2,000 across the board, while the price tag of the Model X and Model S have been lowered by $5,000.

According to Tesla’s order site, that puts the Model 3 Standard Range Plus at $39,190. The Model 3 Long Range now costs $48,190, and the Performance costs $56,190. That includes the mandatory $1,200 destination and document fee.

The entry Model S is now $76,190, according to Tesla’s order site, while the Model X costs $81,190. The feature list of the Model S and Model X no longer include one big perk those cars had up until yesterday included: unlimited use of the Supercharger network.

Green Car Reports has reached out to Tesla for insight on whether this is a temporary or lasting price change, and whether it is indeed spurred by weakening demand. Although Tesla prices have been relatively stable in recent months, the California carmaker tested the market with frequent price changes in 2019.

2020 Tesla Model X

As The Verge noticed this morning, Tesla announced via an official post on the micro-blogging social network Weibo that the move will correspond to reduced prices in China on the Model S and Model X, which are imported from California.

The price was recently dropped on the Model 3 so that it would qualify for subsidies—and presumably preserve the sales momentum it had established earlier in the year, when it took a 30% share of the Chinese EV market in March.