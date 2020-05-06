Tesla batteries look different down to the cell. Mercedes once made some electric sedans that were sized closely to the Model 3. And how does the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid compare to the Toyota Camry in mpg? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Tesla builds and configures its battery packs quite differently than most other carmakers—right down to the cells. In a recent video, Tesla teardown expert Sandy Munro gave an up-close look at the differences.

In the 1990s, Mercedes-Benz built a small fleet of all-electric versions of the 190E sport sedan—the predecessor of its C-Class nameplate that’s now being far outsold by the Tesla Model 3. What were the lessons, and why did Mercedes then turn to Tesla for its next EV, the B-Class Electric?

And we recently drove the 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid, just after driving the 2020 Hyundai Sonata. How does their gas mileage compare, and which would we rather be driving?

And over at our partner site The Car Connection, you might find this explainer useful: What’s the difference between a car, crossover, and SUV anyway?

