Renault rolls out electric car-sharing. the DS brand gets avante garde with a performance EV concept. And Toyota hybrids are indeed lasting a long time. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The luxury brand of France’s PSA, called DS, has pulled out all the styling stops with a flamboyant electric concept car for the Geneva Motor Show

Renault is launching a new electric car-sharing service in Paris—to make 500 Renault Zoe EVs available through a mobile app, with no subscription fee. Will they have better luck than other such efforts like Car2Go, ReachNow, and Maven?

Hybrids tend to cost more up front—both in money and manufacturing emissions—but a new study helps underscore their green credentials over the long term: Several hybrids from Toyota are outlasting other vehicles of any kind.

And our partner site Motor Authority has published spy shots of a Hyundai prototype electric crossover, due next year, that appears to be based on the well-received Hyundai 45 concept shown last year.

