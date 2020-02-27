Toyota hybrids already have a reputation for lasting a long time without the kind of serious mechanical issues that might retire them from the road.

A study released Wednesday helps confirm that. Based on mathematically modeled results from more than 15.8 million used-car sales, the shopping and analytics site iSeeCars.com found that there’s a higher percentage of Toyota Highlander Hybrids still in service at 200,000 miles versus any other hybrid model—4.2 percent of them.

Among all vehicles, only four models topped the Highlander Hybrid. All of them were thirsty full-size SUVs: the Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota Sequoia, Ford Expedition, and Chevrolet Suburban. Following the Highlander Hybrid in the hybrid category were the Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry Hybrid—at 1.7% and 1.2%, respectively. To help put this in perspective, the average for all models was 1.0%.

The longevity of these particular models adds to the benefits of choosing to drive a hybrid. Over the vehicle’s lifetime, the emissions and fuel savings of hybrids generally far outweigh the greater energy used to manufacture them. As iSeeCars points out, the longevity of hybrid models like the Highlander Hybrid also help to offset the higher initial cost of them.

2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

The latest 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid provides seating for up to eight and an EPA fuel economy rating of up to 36 mpg combined—making it the highest-mileage vehicle with three rows of seating.

There’s one big asterisk to this particular study worth noting, however. Models that didn’t remain in production as of the 2020 model year were omitted from the results—possibly meaning that Honda, which has repositioned its hybrid strategy and names several times, might have been at a built-in disadvantage here.

In a few more years, as more results become available for electric cars, we’re curious to see whether those mechanically simpler vehicles pencil out in this same way, over the long term.