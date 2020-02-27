DS is positioned as the luxury brand of the French PSA Group, and while its cars tend to use combine more design flair with mechanical pieces borrowed from mass-market Peugeot and Citroën models, the latest concept car from the brand is an exception.

The DS Aero Sport Lounge concept, announced Wednesday, combines the brand's design flair with an electric powertrain worthy of a true luxury vehicle.

The Aero Sport Lounge previews styling for future production models, according to DS. Designers sought to make the tall, wide crossover body as aerodynamic as possible, the automaker said. The steeply-raked windshield helps reduce drag, while the 23-inch wheels were designed with aerodynamics in mind, according to DS.

The automaker hasn't discussed plans for production, but those wheels would likely have to shrink in order to preserve ride quality. The Aero Sport Lounge also features ducts in the grille that direct air around the sides of the body, similar to what is used on some current production vehicles like the Ford F-150 pickup truck.

A single electric motor produces 670 horsepower, getting the Aero Sport Lounge from 0 to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds, according to DS.

Without giving specifics, DS said the powertrain was developed with lessons learned from Formula E racing. The DS-backed Techeetah team won both the teams' and drivers' championships in the 2018-2019 Formula E season.

DS Aero Sport Lounge concept

A 110-kilowatt-hour battery pack provides an estimated range of 400 miles, though that's likely based on the European NEDC testing cycle. A comparable EPA testing-cycle number would be significantly lower.

DS did not show any photos of the interior, but said designers tried to minimize use of touchscreens in favor of voice controls, haptic-feedback controls, and augmented reality tech.

The automaker hasn't confirmed any production intent for the Aero Sport Lounge. If there is none, this wouldn't be the first time DS created a flashy electric car solely as an auto-show attraction. The E-Tense concept, which debuted at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, was a pure styling exercise. Instead, an electric powertrain option was added to the DS 3 Crossback crossover to make the brand's first electric production model.

Parent PSA Group previously said DS would lead its electrification efforts, similar to the role designed for Cadillac at General Motors. But plans may have changed in the wake of PSA's merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Prior to the merger, PSA said it would bring Peugeot back to the U.S. in 2026. No other brands have been discussed.