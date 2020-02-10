Hyundai’s retiring at least one plug-in hybrid product. There’s quite a deal right now on the Audi E-Tron SUV. We get a look back—way back—at Rivian’s original project. And Hyundai is still thinking about hydrogen fuel cells for much more than cars. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid was revealed this past week, with some of the features we might have expected for a top plug-in model—like the available solar roof. A few days later, it’s easier to see why: Hyundai has decided to drop the Sonata Plug-In Hybrid from the lineup.

The 2019 Audi E-Tron is eligible for quite a discount—up to $13,000 if you first go to Costco, with low-rate financing also part of the current deals.

Prior to electric trucks, Rivian was working on electric cars—a small, sporty coupe. In a company video, get a glimpse of this early model that dates nearly a decade ago, before the company refocused toward its skateboard chassis the pickups, SUVs, vans, and more that are under development.

Although hydrogen fueling infrastructure continues to ramp up very slowly, in just a few select locations like California, Hyundai appears to be aiming for the big picture, with a hydrogen economy focused toward commercial and industrial applications like trucks, forklifts, and drones.

And are electric-car frunks fun bonus space or a wasted opportunity to take advantage of EVs' design potential?

