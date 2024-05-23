Stellantis on Wednesday released a new teaser video for the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S showing that the electric SUV has the Tesla Model Y in its sights.

A voiceover declares that Jeep is "taking on America's bestselling EV brand," setting up a race between a Wagoneer S (albeit a pre-production one) and a Model Y Performance. In the video, Jeep quotes a 3.4-second 0-60 mph time for the Wagoneer S (with rollout subtracted), while Tesla's website currently lists a 3.5-second 0-60 mph time for the Model Y Performance.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer S

This also gives the Wagoneer S the quickest 0-60 mph time of any production Jeep to date, beating the old gasoline Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, the automaker notes. Like the Model Y Performance, the Trackhawk is 0.1 second slower than the Wagoneer S.

The Trackhawk still has bragging rights when it comes to power, though. While impressive, the Wagoneer S's 600 hp and 617 lb-ft of torque falls short of the 707 hp and 645 lb-ft generated by the Trackhawk's supercharged V-8 engine. Granted, those specs only apply to the pre-production Wagoneer S, as does a range estimate of more than 300 miles.

Jeep first showed the Wagoneer S in concept form in September 2022 alongside the more rugged Recon off-roader, described as "brother" to the Wrangler. The production version is scheduled for a full reveal May 30, with sales starting this fall.

Jeep otherwise seems quite focused on plug-in hybrids at the moment. It recently confirmed a Gladiator 4xe plug-in hybrid pickup is U.S.-bound, while Europe will get a 4xe version of the Avenger crossover that was just detailed Wednesday. Jeep also sidestepped EVs with this year's batch of off-road concepts for the annual Easter Jeep Safari; all had engines on board.