Jeep teases its Wagoneer S with a Model Y Performance faceoff. Kia reveals its stylish compact EV3. And could streetside fast-charging work across U.S. urban areas? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Kia has revealed the production-bound EV3 electric SUV, and it closely follows both the EV3 concept and the much larger EV9 that’s already on sale. Although not yet confirmed for the U.S., this model is already set for Korea and Europe and with its larger battery pack will go well beyond 300 miles on a charge. And it could make a lot of sense in America at a starting price near the $35,000 originally teased.

The upcoming 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S EV could out-accelerate the Tesla Model Y Performance and be the quickest model from the off-road-focused brand ever, it revealed Wednesday in a teaser. The Wagoneer S is set for a May 30 reveal.

The charging network Gravity has revealed distributed access points in the form of “trees” for urban streetside EV fast-charging. Set to provide up to 500 kw with no utility upgrades, these stations built onto streets could form a network “more expansive than Tesla’s current Supercharger network,” according to the company.

_________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter