GM gets its plug-in hybrids ready for 2027 and considers an electric Camaro. The Civic Hybrid will be perky and provide nearly 50 mpg. And VW puts its ID.7 on hold for the U.S. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Volkswagen ID.7 EV has been delayed for the U.S., VW confirmed Wednesday. It provided no new timeline for the aero-savvy hatchback, but it verified that this decision doesn’t affect the arrival of the ID.Buzz electric Microbus, still due later this year in extended-length American form.

The 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid lineup coming this summer will return nearly 50 mpg, the automaker revealed Tuesday, as well as pep and performance that may rival that of the sporty Si model. Civic hybrids, with a larger engine than what’s been used in past versions of this model and a choice of sedan or hatchback layouts, are aiming for 40% of Civic sales.

GM is reportedly considering an affordable Chevy Camaro EV as part of its rollout of Ultium electric vehicles. In a different approach than what Ford has used for the Mustang Mach-E, the Camaro EV would be a car, not a crossover, according to a recent report citing GM president Mark Reuss. Is this related to the automaker’s plan for cylindrical batteries and, potentially, a lower-profile version of the platform?

On the other hand, GM is pushing ahead with plug-in hybrids. They’re due in 2027, executives recently confirmed, so as to help with stricter fuel efficiency and emissions standards. GM has already hinted that trucks may be first in this rollout, and GM hasn’t sold a U.S. PHEV since the Volt departed after 2019.

And wondering how much real-world range Teslas lose in the first several years? Data from thousands of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles shows that they don’t lose very much, but they don’t exactly start near the EPA ratings either.

_________________________________

