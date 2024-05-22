Volkswagen announced Wednesday that it will delay the arrival of its ID.7 electric hatchback for the U.S. and Canada.

VW didn’t provide a revised timeline for the ID.7’s arrival. It was originally due later this year, for the 2025 model year.

In a statement on the delay, it cited two reasons behind the change: changing market dynamics, and the stronger-than-anticipated demand for its Tourer variant in Europe.

“After the introduction of the ID.7 Tourer, customer demand for the models is higher than expected, especially in Germany,” said Volkswagen of America. The ID.7 hatchback went on sale in Europe last year, while the ID.7 Tourer, a wagon version, is now being delivered there.

2025 Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer

The company confirmed to Green Car Reports that this doesn’t affect U.S. rollout timing for the ID.Buzz, which remains set for an arrival later in 2024. A refreshed 2024 VW ID.4 electric SUV is also arriving at dealerships, with some of the lineup getting an improved interface, more power, and range improvements.

VW earlier this month revealed an initial U.S. feature set for its ID.Buzz electric van, which are set to arrive in the U.S. in a long-wheelbase form roughly two years after they arrived in Europe.

Volkswagen ID.7

In a preview drive of the 2025 VW ID.7, more than a year ago, Green Car Reports found that the ID.7 handled well and delivered loads of passenger space, in an aerodynamically savvy package that aimed to maximize range. But VW decided not to bring the ID.7 to the U.S. with the most driving range, in its largest and fastest-charging battery configuration.

Generally, Volkswagen has chosen to launch its electric vehicle products in the U.S. later than in its home European market. However it’s working to add a series of affordable U.S.-built electric trucks from a new Scout EV brand. Those are set for first deliveries in the U.S. first, in 2026.