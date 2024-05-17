Mitsubishi plans to update its U.S. lineup with new hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and EVs over the next few years.

The automaker on Thursday unveiled a new business plan called "Momentum 2030" which includes plans for one new or refreshed model to be introduced between 2026 and the end of the decade, nearly doubling the automaker's U.S. lineup from its current four models, according to a Mitsubishi press release. An accompanying teaser image showed seven vehicles.

Mitsubishi to launch nine electrified vehicles by end of 2028

This new lineup will include two models in "segments in which the company does not currently compete," according to Mitsubishi, with a powertrain mix of "advanced-technology internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids and battery electrics."

The announcement appears to be a long-awaited North American response to Mitsubishi's global product plan released in March 2023. That included plans for an expanded "xEV" lineup encompassing hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and EVs, and saw 50% of its product mix electrified by 2030.

Mitsubishi to launch nine electrified vehicles by end of 2028

According to reports, Mitsubishi and parent brand Nissan might share an electrified pickup that would get both plug-in hybrid and EV variants (an electric pickup was also mentioned in the global product plan last March). Nissan and Mitsubishi compact vehicles are also expected to share the same updated platforms across multiple models.

While it previously sold the tiny i-MiEV electric car in the U.S., Mitsubishi's only plug-in model at present is the Outlander PHEV, which shows the brand's best with a hybrid system still superior to many others on the market. Launched for the 2023 model year, this second-generation Outlander PHEV boasts an EPA-rated 38 miles of electric range.