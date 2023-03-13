Mitsubishi on Friday announced a medium-term product plan that will see the automaker launch 16 vehicles globally over the next five years, nine of which will be electrified. Among those models will be an electric pickup truck.

The automaker sees the 2023 to 2025 period as a "turning point to a major transition era," with an increased focus on hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and EV sales. Mitsubishi sees these models as comprising most of its global sales from 2028 on, although it still seeks only 50% of its product mix to be electrified by 2030 and 100% by 2035.

The nine electrified models to be launched over the next five years, collectively badged "xEV" by Mitsubishi, include an all-electric pickup and two-row SUV, plus a pair of EVs sourced from Mitsubishi's alliance partners Renault and Nissan.

Mitsubishi to launch nine electrified vehicles by end of 2028

Mitsubishi didn't provide any further details on the pickup, but it did highlight North America, Europe, and China as "Advanced Technology Promotion Regions" with an expanded xEV lineup. The automaker's last U.S.-market pickup was the Dodge Dakota-based Raider mid-size truck, which was discontinued after the 2009 model year. Mitsubishi currently sells the mid-size Triton (also known as the L200 in some markets) overseas.

It's unclear whether this electric truck might be related to the Nissan one that's been under consideration for some time—previewed perhaps by the Max-Out concept in late 2021.

The balance of the rollout includes a two-row hybrid SUV and a pair of hybrid minivans, an electrified version of the Colt subcompact, and the already-launched ASX crossover, a rebadged version of the Renault Captur that features mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Mitsubishi to launch nine electrified vehicles by end of 2028

Some of these EVs are part of the "Alliance to 2030" plan that included a $23 billion investment over five years. It includes a new shared platform for compact cars to be used across the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's multiple brands.

This past year also marked the arrival of a new Outlander PHEV offering 38 miles of EPA-rated electric range—and fast-charging that may give it an advantage over the 42-mile Toyota RAV4 Prime.

It's worth remembering that Mitsubishi isn't new to EVs, and in fact was one of the pioneers of the modern EV era in the U.S. with the i-MiEV. Although Mitsubishi stopped selling the quirky i-MiEV after the 2017 model year in the U.S., it kept selling it globally until 2021.