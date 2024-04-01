The next-generation Nissan Frontier midsize pickup truck may get EV and plug-in hybrid variants, the latter using Mitsubishi tech, Automotive News reports.

Nissan and Mitsubishi have been corporate allies since 2016, and the current-generation Nissan Rogue and Mitsubishi Outlander crossovers use a common platform. But the two brands are looking at closer collaboration on electrified powertrains, according to the report.

Nissan will soon launch its first North American plug-in hybrid, "based on a system engineered by Mitsubishi," Automotive News says. And Mitsubishi will reportedly use Nissan's EV tech for a North American electric model.

Mitsubishi Triton Absolute concept

The two automakers will also reportedly co-develop a new pickup truck, with all-electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains, to be manufactured in Mexico. This truck will likely serve as a replacement for the current-generation Frontier, with Mitsubishi potentially getting its own version for the U.S. Mitsubishi currently sells a pickup variously known as Triton and L200 in other markets, but it hasn't sold a pickup in the U.S. since the Dodge Dakota-derived Raider of the early 2000s.

Nissan just earlier this week announced that there will be multiple hybrids and plug-in hybrids, U.S.-bound. The automaker doesn't currently have a single hybrid or plug-in hybrid in its U.S. lineup, but has deployed its e-Power hybrid tech in other markets.

Late last year Nissan suggested that e-Power might evolve for the U.S.—and trucks—on the way to fully electric models, perhaps with the addition of a parallel hybrid mode. But at that point it noted its tech was distinct from the Mitsubishi hybrid system, as currently used in the Outlander Plug-In Hybrid. That model already offers that combination of series and parallel hybrid operation, so it appears that Nissan has warmed to the idea of using that system.

Nissan e-Power U.S. launch timeline

More than two years ago Nissan, Mitsubishi, and fellow alliance partner Renault released an "Alliance to 2030" plan that aimed to get the most out of the four EV platforms already developed between the three automakers. Then last year, Mitsubishi teased multiple EVs, including an electric pickup that was potentially U.S.-bound, as part of its product plan.

This latest news comes just after Fisker confirmed a partnership, allegedly with Nissan, to manufacture and share its Alaska electric pickup has dissolved.