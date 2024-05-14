The Biden administration hikes tariffs on various goods from China, and it goes beyond just EVs and batteries. Kia refreshes its three-row hybrid SUV. And Subaru is looking to Toyota for more of its EVs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a first drive of Mercedes' electric G-wagen, we found it to be a better, more precise off-roader than the gasoline model—outshining the combustion versions even before the EV's party-trick zenith called G-Turn.

Subaru is bringing back the Crosstrek Hybrid, according to a report, and it will likely arrive soon after the upcoming 2026 Subaru Forester Hybrid. Meanwhile, it appears that three out of the four EVs that Subaru announced last year will be collaborations with Toyota.

The 2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid three-row SUV lineup earns up to 36 mpg, and it’s getting refreshed styling inside and out, without any price hike. Expect a similar update for the plug-in hybrid.

And the Biden administration effectively quadrupled the tariff on Chinese EVs, accompanying tariff hikes on EV batteries, solar cells, and critical minerals. It expands beyond just EVs, however, to steel and aluminum and semiconductors, but it omitted the language from challenger Donald Trump singling out imports from Mexico as an issue.

