Kia this week revealed an updated version of its EV6 electric crossover for its home market of South Korea. The same changes are likely to be applied in the U.S. for the 2025 model year.

The biggest change is a new 84-kwh battery pack, replacing the 77.4-kwh pack that has been the largest available in the EV6 since its 2022-model-year launch. This may boost range by 10% or more—perhaps past the current peak of 303 EPA miles for the lineup to something potentially exceeding 330 miles.

The exterior gets a mild refresh. New headlights with a design Kia calls the Star Map are packaged with more subtle changes on other parts of the car, including a new graphic for the curved light bar of the taillights.

Updated Kia EV6 (Korean spec)

Inside, the EV6 features a new steering wheel and fingerprint authentication system. Kia added a digital rearview mirror and head-up display as well, and also made the B-pillars thicker to increase rigidity.

No powertrain changes are expected, meaning the lineup will include a single-motor rear-wheel drive powertrain rated at 225 hp and a dual-motor all-wheel drive option making 320 hp. Expect the sportier EV6 GT to return as well with 576 hp.

The EV6 is closely related to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, sharing that crossover's E-GMP platform. It got off to a more solid start in the U.S. as Kia simply made it easier to buy the EV6—although now Hyundai has caught up on the dealership front.

U.S. pricing will be announced closer to the updated EV6's launch in this market, timing for which has not been announced. Kia did lower the price a bit for 2024, which saw the return of the lower-cost EV6 Light Long Range.

Kia recently confirmed a May 23 debut for its smaller EV3—which, it appears, borrows some design details from both the EV6 and the larger EV9.