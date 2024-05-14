The 2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid features updated exterior styling and a refreshed interior for the same price as the 2024 model.

That unchanged base price is $40,065 for the base EX grade with front-wheel drive. The lineup also includes an all-wheel-drive EX model starting at $41,865 and an SX Prestige grade (available only with all-wheel drive) priced from $48,265. All prices include a mandatory $1,375 destination charge, which is also unchanged from 2024.

Note that Kia previously offered a lower-tier model, but this was dropped for the 2023 model year in what the brand called an "optimization" of the trim-level lineup, effectively raising the base Sorento price by $2,500. With the expanded hybrid offerings that Kia has recently suggested are on the way, Kia might soon do something more the opposite, with more trims and variations possible with hybrid powertrains.

2025 Kia Sorento HEV

For 2025, the Sorento Hybrid receives the same facelift non-hybrid Sorento models got for the 2024 model year, highlighted by a more prominent grille. The same styling will also be applied to the Sorento PHEV plug-in hybrid model for 2025.

The SX Prestige grade now has a curved panoramic display encompassing 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen, similar to other recent Kia models. the EX grade has a 12.3-inch touchscreen with a standalone instrument cluster. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard with both configurations, while SX Prestige adds digital key functionality. Adaptive cruise control that Kia claims can learn driving styles, as well as the automaker's Highway Driving Assist 2 system, are now available as well.

2025 Kia Sorento HEV

There are no mechanical changes to report. A 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4 and 6-speed automatic transmission are teamed with a single electric motor and 1.5-kwh battery pack. Total system output is 227 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. EPA-estimated fuel economy of 34 mpg combined for all-wheel-drive models is unchanged from 2024, but front-wheel drive fuel economy drops 1 mpg to 36 mpg combined.

The Sorento Hybrid's last full update was for the 2021 model year, when we found that it delivered solid competition for the Toyota Highlander Hybrid on many fronts but didn't deliver the charm or polish of Kia's Telluride SUV. Speaking of which, Kia has in recent months suggested that a Telluride hybrid is a possibility, so we'll have to see soon how a revamped Sorento Hybrid stacks up versus that.