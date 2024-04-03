Chevrolet confirmed on Wednesday that the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado RST First Edition—that’s the top-of-the-line model and the first version of the electric Chevy pickup available to individual buyers—is still coming and it will be a better deal than it what was originally announced.

The Silverado RST First Edition will arrive “by mid-year,” according to Chevrolet, at a price of $96,495, including the mandatory $1,995 destination charge, with an EPA range of 440 miles from a battery pack that appears to be the same 205 kwh as used in the GMC Hummer EV.

When revealed, the RST First Edition was expected to return about 400 miles of range, arrive in fall 2023, and have an entry MSRP just above $105,000, not including destination. So the new price represents a $9,000 reduction, with some bonus functionality wrapped in.

As part of the sweetened deal for waiting so long, Chevrolet is now also wrapping in a complimentary 19.2-kw GM Energy Powershift Charger for those original reservation holders who converted to an order. With GM’s expansion of bidirectional charging across its Ultium EV lineup, that could bring future home-backup capabilities, as with the F-150’s Home Integration System, but they haven’t yet been detailed.

The RST First Edition is fitted with a fixed glass roof and rides on huge 24-inch wheels. It packs in all the model’s showcase technology, including rear-wheel steering, a four-corner air suspension, adaptive dampers, and a 14.0-inch head-up display. There’s also a huge 17.0-inch infotainment touchscreen and an 11.0-inch reconfigurable info display ahead of the driver. Packaging-wise, it has a large frunk, and a midgate configuration allows users to flex some of the seating space as cargo-bed space when needed.

The First Edition offers a version of the Hummer EV’s Wide Open Watts (WOW) performance mode, in which it reaches up to 754 hp and 785 lb-ft of torque—good for a 0-60 mph time for this big truck of less than 4.5 seconds. According to GM, the Silverado EV can tow up to 10,000 pounds, with a 1,300-pound payload capacity.

The Silverado EV RST also includes the capability to output 7.2 kw of off-board power good for camping or jobsite needs; Chevy says this can be upped to 10.2 kw with an accessory power bar it’s calling PowerBase.

An expanded lineup of Silverado EV trims and variants is still expected. The Silverado EV was first shown in January 2022 and touted for having a $39,900 base model. The base WT model, which Chevy originally suggested would deliver a range between 200 and 300 miles, was dropped in the process, and the price escalated tremendously—to nearly $80,000 for a 450-mile WT configuration that GM has been delivering to fleet buyers since last year.