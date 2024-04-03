Chevrolet is offering discounts to Bolt EV owners who buy a 2024 Equinox EV, CarsDirect reports.

A dealer bulletin seen by CarsDirect includes a "24 Equinox Private Offer" available from now until April 30. It offers 2017-or-newer Bolt EV and Bolt EUV owners or lessees a $3,000 discount if they finance an Equinox EV purchase through GM Financial, or $2,500 if they don't.

According to a post on the Equinox EV Forum, first shipments are now en route to dealerships according to GM's internal systems—although Chevy hasn't announced the Equinox EV's market arrival so it's unclear whether these are customer-bound vehicles or not. Green Car Reports has reached out to Chevrolet.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Chevy hasn't yet lowered entry prices on the Equinox EV, which is scheduled to start deliveries this year after several months of delays, as it did on the larger Blazer EV. The automaker has said the Equinox EV will have a $34,995 base price (before destination), but that applies only to the LT trim level due to arrive later in the model year.

The Equinox EV will launch as a "well-contented" 2RS model, in front-wheel drive form. This model has already received a price cut from $48,995 to $44,795. The automaker has made no indication that the discount for Bolt EV owners might be available when orders for the entry-level LT grade open.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV

Regardless, the incentive will make the well-equipped Equinox EV models arriving first more competitive against Chevy's own Blazer EV. With recent price cuts lowering the base price to $50,195 (including destination), and the model already EV tax credit eligible, the effective price for many households was already $42,695.

The Mexico-built Equinox EV will be Chevy's least-expensive EV until a new Bolt EV arrives, but that's not expected to happen until 2026 at the earliest. LFP battery cells for that model may come via a special arrangement with China's CATL. GM is reportedly seeking a license agreement for CATL's LFP tech, along with a joint venture plant in the U.S. or Mexico to manufacture the cells.