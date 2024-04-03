Chevy Bolt EV drivers could get a discount on the Equinox EV. The Silverado EV gets an arrival date and a price cut. And the Taycan holds true to the original mission of the Mission E. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a first drive of the 2025 Porsche Taycan, we found that with improvements to performance, efficiency, and charging, this grand-touring electric sports car lives up to its original mission—and much more.

Drivers of the Chevy Bolt EV may qualify for a $3,000 discount on the Chevy Equinox EV. It’s part of a limited-time offer good only through the end of April and arrives at a time when first Equinox EVs are reportedly in transit to dealerships.

And the Chevrolet Silverado EV RST electric truck gets a price cut, as well as more miles of EPA range than it was originally supposed to get. But with first deliveries not expected until mid-year, it’s nearly a year late—so GM has sweetened the deal for reservation-holders who’ve stuck it out with a complementary bidirectional-compatible charger.

