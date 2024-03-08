GM announced Friday that it’s dropping prices by up to $6,520 on its 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, while resuming sales and deliveries of the model to customers.

The Blazer EVs once again reaching customers have been given “significant software updates,” according to Chevrolet. Examples include updates to the ambient lighting system and gauge-cluster graphics for battery percentage.

They come after owners and reviewers reported a range of interface glitches, some of which appeared to interfere with the ability to charge and drive the vehicle. GM paused sales of the Blazer EV in December.

GM confirmed to Green Car Reports that this update also addresses the intermittent Blazer EV charging issues that some have detailed.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS

Chevrolet is also dropping prices on the Blazer EV by thousands. The LT AWD price has been cut to $50,195, which is $6,520 lower than the original sticker price. The RS AWD model drops to $54,595, which is $5,620 lower than the previous price. The RS rear-wheel-drive model, which is the range leader of the Blazer EV lineup at 324 miles, also drops $5,620 to a new price of $56,175.

That aligns the Blazer EV to make a lot more sense versus other Ultium models from elsewhere in the GM family. As previously priced, the top of the Blazer EV lineup topped the price of the Cadillac Lyriq.

The Blazer EV is also now fully eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit. The company notes that for specific models that were built earlier and don’t qualify a $7,500 incentive remains in place. Dealerships have access to a tool that lets them look up a vehicle by vehicle identification number (VIN) to make sure it qualifies.

A number of EV models lost the credit at the start of the new year. At that time new battery sourcing requirements were put into effect under a framework that was revealed in early December in a stricter-than-anticipated form—especially with respect to EV content from China.

That left companies scrambling. In GM’s case, it was a matter of making sourcing changes to cell separators and electrolytes, perhaps among other components.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV LT

Honda on Thursday also confirmed that the 2024 Prologue EV qualifies for the full $7,500 credit. The Blazer EV and Prologue are both built by General Motors at GM’s Ramos Arizpe assembly plant in Mexico.

Altogether, the price cut means a Blazer EV in the well-equipped LT trim with all-wheel drive, will cost just $42,695 to households who meet the EV tax credit’s income cap and other requirements. With the credit, both RS models also slot below $50,000.

Chevrolet didn’t say exactly how the base Chevrolet Blazer LT front-wheel-drive model might be affected by these price changes, although it noted again that it will start under $50,000 not including the tax credit. Prices have yet to come for the 2024 Chevy Blazer RS FWD and high-performance SS models, which aren’t expected to arrive for a few months.

There are very few Blazer EVs in customer hands as of yet. Those who already have one will get an email today, according to Chevy, containing instructions to bring the vehicle back to the dealership for a software update that can't be completed over-the-air. GM has emphasized that these issues have not been safety-related and owners have been free to keep driving them.



