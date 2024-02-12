As Chevrolet revealed last fall, the 2024 Equinox EV will eventually arrive with a $34,995 starting price, including the $1,395 destination fee—in a form that achieves an EPA-rated 319 miles.

GM confirmed again Monday that all versions will qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit—meaning that the effective base price for eligible buyers might be just $27,485.

But that entry model won’t arrive first. Before it, the Equinox EV will launch as a “well-contented” 2RS model, in front-wheel-drive form. While the 2RS was set to be priced at $48,995 as of October, it’s now been cut to $44,795.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV

Chevrolet explained in a response to Green Car Reports that the apparent price cut is a difference between “initial launch” 2RS versions and “base model” 2RS versions—a distinction that might be difficult for shoppers to parse at the lot.

The automaker boasts that all Equinox EV versions include a 17.7-inch infotainment touchscreen. The launch 2RS versions that arrive first also include wireless smartphone charging, heated front seats, and heated steering wheel, a power tailgate, and 21-inch wheels. Super Cruise and a surround-view camera system are also included. It's unclear what non-launch 2RS versions omit.

In what appears to be newly aligned pricing for the rest of the upper trims of the Equinox EV, top-trim 3LT and 3RS versions that were expected to cost more than the launch 2RS now cost $45,295 and $46,795, respectively.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV

As Chevy points out, the mid-priced 2LT version, at $43,295, effectively undercuts the Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Nissan Ariya before considering the tax credit—which, among those, only the Model Y qualifies for. It also undercuts VW ID.4 Standard versions. Each of these offer the smaller battery pack and considerably less range.

Chevy also confirmed for the first time Monday that all-wheel-drive versions of the Equinox EV, arriving later in the year, will achieve 285 miles of EPA range.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV

Across the lineup specs remain sparse, but dual-motor all-wheel-drive versions are set to deliver 288 hp. Road-trip DC fast-charging is good for up to 150 kw, GM says, with standard 11.5-kw AC charging allowing owners to get the most out of higher-amp 240-volt wallbox chargers.

Production of the Equinox has now started in Mexico, where GM also builds the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Honda Prologue. The Blazer EV remains subject to a stop-sale due to software woes.

GM announced an Equinox EV production delay of “just a few months” in October; Green Car Reports has reached out to GM to see if estimated delivery dates and model years from that time still hold, or if some of those have been adjusted in the meantime.