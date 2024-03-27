Plug-in hybrids are getting a pass from the EPA for a few years, despite evidence they’re polluting more than billed. China complains to the WTO. And we drive the Genesis GV60, just as Genesis reveals there’s more on the way for this compact luxury EV. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a quick review of the 2024 Genesis GV60, Green Car Reports found this stylish compact EV to be roomy on the inside and relatively efficient. But well-equipped versions like the one tested are quite expensive, and real-world range disappointed in the cold. A racing-influenced GV60 Magma was also shown in concept form this week at the New York auto show and kicks off a new performance sub-brand for Genesis.

Studies continue to point out that plug-in hybrids pollute more than their all-electric miles suggest. While that’s something the EPA acknowledged, proposing a new adjustment for PHEVs in emissions regulations, the final version last week gave automakers a pass, pushing the stepped-up rule back four more years.

And China has filed a complaint with the WTO over the Biden administration’s EV incentive policy, which seeked to block EVs with battery components or raw materials sourced from China from getting incentives—specifically the EV tax credit

