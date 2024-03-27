Few automakers are as on-point with their design game at the moment as Genesis, and the automaker’s first electric car is no exception.

In an era of garish design and massive grilles, Genesis has figured out how to stand out from the crowd with the 2024 GV60 with delightful details and reasonable efficiency.

But it didn’t deliver driving range that quite works for me in Minnesota, where chargers are fewer and farther apart; the backseat is compromised for three; it has some unpleasant body motions; and it’s not cheap.

Here are the pros and cons of the 2024 Genesis GV60 after spending a week shuttling the kids around town to activities and taking it out for a night at the theater.

2024 Genesis GV60 2024 Genesis GV60 2024 Genesis GV60

Pro: Genesis GV60 stands out

From the twin-slit LED headlights and taillights to the clamshell hood and short overhangs, the GV60 looks good. It’s the polar opposite of the beached-whale of a melted soap bar the Tesla Model Y pawns off as design. Inside the details are even more distinctive—or more gimmicky, depending on who you ask—with a glowing orb that does a flip trick upon powering up to reveal the twist-o-lator rotating gear selector. The buttons have laced ribbing embossed into them. There’s even a ribbed volume knob. It’s all tactile and lovely right down to the front center console metallic covering that feels like alligator skin.

2024 Genesis GV60

Con: Genesis GV60 can get motions wrong

Around the suburbs at a slow to moderate pace the GV60’s firm and controlled. If it never hit the highway or went above 50 mph one might think this is a luxury vehicle that was tuned by a German automaker. But my Performance model’s adaptive dampers rely on a camera-based system that feeds a scan of the road to the suspension. Rough Midwest highway transitions or broken roads throw the system occasionally into a jittery, almost fragile-feeling ride. Then it becomes downright bouncy if a highway bridge transition is too much for the suspension to read ahead of time.

2024 Genesis GV60

Pro: Genesis GV60 delivers reasonable efficiency

During the first half of my week with the Genesis GV60 Performance the gauge cluster noted the powertrain was averaging between 3.0 and 3.1 miles per kwh. That’s efficient in our book. Once the Midwest temperatures dropped down into the upper 20s to lower 30s with strong 30-35 mph wind gusts the efficiency took a hit with a final average of 2.7 mi/kwh over the course of 217 miles. Still not bad.

2024 Genesis GV60

Con: Genesis GV60 falls short on cold-weather range

The Genesis GV60 can be had with up to 294 miles of EPA-rated range. The more powerful dual-motor GV60 Performance trim tested had a mere 235 miles of EPA-rated range from its 77.4-kwh battery. Realistically, in my wintry driving mix, it seemed this car was comfortable going 185 miles at a time. That might be time-consuming and painful on a road trip; good thing it has a fast 800-volt electrical architecture that allows a 10-80% charge in as little as 18 minutes, reaching a peak 240 kw.

2024 Genesis GV60

Pro: Genesis GV60 packs lots of space in a small package

Despite being short (about 178 inches long) and small on the outside, the GV60 is big on the inside. It’s what’s on the inside that counts, right? Four adults will fit comfortably. It’s all due to efficient packaging that delivers an open, airy feeling inside. The low, horizontal dashboard and short hood provide the driver a terrific view forward.

2024 Genesis GV60

Con: Genesis GV60 fits four, not five

There are five seat belts and three seats in the second row of the Genesis GV60. I wouldn't recommend this car for more than four people. My mother-in-law, wife, and 10-year-old daughter simply didn’t have enough width—a “my tuchas is squished” situation—with seat belt positioning amplifying the discomfort.

Perhaps the biggest knock against the GV60 is how expensive it gets. While it starts out competitive at $53,350 including $1,350 for destination, as tested it cost $71,320. That’s basically $10,000 more than a fully loaded Volvo C40 Recharge and $20,000 more than a loaded Tesla Model Y. Stepping up a little in size and a lot in range, as tested the GV60 costs the same if not more as a very nicely equipped Cadillac Lyriq, which is an even better style statement.

In base rear-wheel drive form with 294 miles of range the GV60 might make an argument for itself on design alone. But as tested it’s a hard sell to argue this rolling piece of art delivers value if you prioritize back-seat space or plan to take road trips.

_______________________________________

2024 Genesis GV60 Performance

Base price: $53,350, including a $1,350 destination fee

Price as tested: $71,320

Drivetrain: 429-hp dual-motor, AWD

EPA range: 235 miles

The hits: Standout design, space efficiency, energy efficiency

The misses: Expensive, cold-weather range, seating for four instead of five