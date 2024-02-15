Sony and Honda may be working together on a Civic-sized EV. Lancia rolls out the start of an EV revival. Rivian shines some light on the R2. And Lucid cuts prices. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Thursday, Lucid cut prices on the 2024 Air lineup. Affecting all but the top-performance, tri-motor Sapphire version, the very long-range, fast-charging electric sedan costs up to $8,000 less than it did yesterday. And the Lucid Air now undercuts the Tesla Model S—if you don’t require all-wheel drive.

Stellantis, the parent of Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, and more, is pushing ahead to revitalize the historic Italian brand Lancia—within a few years, as an all-EV brand. The new Lancia Ypsilon urban EV revealed Wednesday marks the beginning of that revival—due to extend across Europe, with a crossover and larger hatchback due later in the decade.

According to a report from Japan, the joint venture between Sony and Honda plans to follow its electric Afeela sedan with two other models for the brand focused around apps and media—an SUV, and an affordable, Civic-sized EV. While the Afeela sedan remains due to arrive in 2026, the compact EV may not arrive until 2028.

And as the March 7 debut of the Rivian R2 approaches, the EV maker teased a first detail about the R2 lineup’s design and styling—most notably, that it looks poised to keep the R1 lineup’s polarizing yet distinctive front lighting scheme.

_______________________________________

