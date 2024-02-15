Stellantis on Wednesday unveiled the redesigned Lancia Ypsilon hatchback—the historic Italian brand's first EV.

This marks the beginning of a revival of Lancia, which has produced classics like the Aurelia, Fulvia, Stratos, and Delta Integrale, but has been largely ignored by Stellantis and predecessor Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). The current internal-combustion Ypsilon is Lancia's only model, and first went on sale in 2011.

The new Ypsilon, which is due to start sales in Europe this May but unlikely to reach the U.S., will be sold as both an EV and a mild hybrid. But Lancia will only launch all-electric vehicles from 2026. A midsize crossover is scheduled to arrive that year, followed by a larger hatchback likely reviving the Delta name in 2028.

2024 Lancia Ypsilon

Measuring just over 160 inches long, the Ypsilon shares the Stellantis CMP platform with the Jeep Avenger, another model not planned for America. It's currently sold in Europe with both electric and internal-combustion powertrains. The same platform is also used by the Fiat 600, which was recently revealed in a performance Abarth variant.

A 51-kwh battery pack provides an estimated 250 miles of range, as measured on the European WLTP testing cycle. DC fast charging allows for a 20%-80% charge in 24 minutes, equivalent to 62 miles of range per 10 minutes of charging, according to Lancia.

2024 Lancia Ypsilon

A single front-mounted electric motor provides 154 hp in the standard version that will be available at launch. Lancia also plans to introduce a sportier HF model in 2025, with 240 hp, a wider body, and other performance upgrades.

For now, Stellantis' strongest dose of U.S.-bound affordable Italian style is in the upcoming 2024 Fiat 500e—which is expected to reach U.S. showrooms later this year. The Alfa Romeo Tonale crossover is also available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain rated at 33 miles of EPA electric range.