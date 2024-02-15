As of Thursday morning, the starting price of the 2024 Lucid Air Pure is just $71,400, reflecting a price cut of $7,500—significantly undercutting the most affordable current version of the Tesla Model S for those who don’t require all-wheel drive.

Meanwhile, mid-range Lucid Air Touring models have been cut $8,000, to $79,400; and top 2024 Air Grand Touring versions, at $111,400, now start $1,000 lower than their posted cost prior to the price drop.

The entry price for those seeking all-wheel drive is lower, too, in what amounts to a better-equipped car. While the 2023 Lucid Air Pure was available with AWD for $5,000 more, for a price of $83,900, the 2024 Air Pure is rear-wheel-drive-only—but the Air Touring includes it for $4,000 less than that.

To compare with the closest competition, the Tesla Model S, including dual-motor all-wheel drive and carrying a 405-mile range rating, now starts at $76,380.

2024 Lucid Air 2024 Lucid Air 2024 Lucid Air

Third model year leading the pack in EV range

The Air Pure, in its base spec, offers a driving range of 410 miles—higher than any Tesla Model S version—while the 2024 Air Touring model offers up to 411 miles. While those versions both use an 18-module battery pack adding up to 92 kwh, the Grand Touring adds a 22-module battery pack at 112 kwh and is good for “up to a projected 516 miles of range,” according to Lucid.

That signals what’s shaping up to be a third model year in which the Lucid Air not only tops Tesla in range but is the longest-range EV on the market. The Air was Green Car Reports’ Best Car To Buy when it arrived, for its game-changing propulsion efficiency, speedy charging, and tech-forward but warm and welcoming reinterpretation of luxury.

2024 Lucid Air

The Air can make road-trip charging stops very short. The Pure, Touring, and Grand Touring can add 200 miles of range in as little as 17, 15, or 12 minutes, respectively. Official 0-60 mph acceleration figures for the three Lucid Air models are impressive, too, at 4.5, 3.4, and 3.0 seconds, respectively, from overall outputs of 430, 620, and 819 hp.

While not reaching the super-sports tier of the top-performance, tri-motor Lucid Air Sapphire, they don’t have a price tag anywhere close to that version’s $250,500.

2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring

2024 Lucid Air gets $1,000 home charging allowance

Starting with 2024, Lucid is including two years or 24,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance. It’s dropped the two years of free Electrify America road-trip charging and is now instead offering a $1,000 charging allowance with the Air, towards “the Lucid charging accessory of the customer’s choosing.”

That emphasis on home charging reflects a reality that most EV drivers—especially those with premium EVs and places to park them in a garage or driveway—charge at home. And considering that Lucid is among the automakers soon offering compatibility with Tesla Supercharger locations and other networks using the NACS port in addition to its current CCS, it may be underscoring that there are other fast-charging choices.