The redesigned 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid has a base price just $500 more than the equivalent non-hybrid model.

Pricing starts at $38,345 for the least-expensive hybrid model—the SEL with front-wheel drive (all prices include a $1,395 destination charge). The non-hybrid front-wheel drive Santa Fe SEL starts at $37,845. However, the non-hybrid Santa Fe is also available in a lower SE grade that starts at $35,345.

The Santa Fe Hybrid is also available in Limited and Calligraphy grades priced from $45,245 and $48,395, respectively. Again, those prices are just $500 more than the equivalent non-hybrid grades.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

All-wheel drive is an $1,800 option on all hybrid models, but was standard on the 2023 Santa Fe Hybrid. That contributes to a substantial $2,600 price increase over the 2023 hybrid.

The Santa Fe Hybrid, like the rest of the lineup, gets a boxier new look optimized for the outdoors. The longer and taller 2024 Santa Fe now accommodates three rows of seats fitting up to seven passengers—something that wasn't available on the previous-generation model.

The hybrid powertrain is built around a 1.6-liter turbo-4 and 6-speed automatic transmission—essentially carrying over from the previous-generation Santa Fe Hybrid—rated at 232 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque. Outgoing versions of the Santa Fe Hybrid were EPA rated at 34 mpg combined, but fuel-economy ratings for the new model haven't been released yet.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

The outgoing Santa Fe was also available as a plug-in hybrid, but it's unclear if that option will return for the new model. The plug-in hybrid boasted 261 hp and 30 miles of EPA-rated electric range.

That might depend on how Hyundai chooses to position its all-electric Ioniq 7 three-row SUV for the U.S. The Ioniq 7 might be one of several upcoming U.S. assembled Hyundai EVs—possible in this case at Kia's Georgia plant, where the related EV9 is made. The outgoing Santa Fe Hybrid was already U.S.-made. Hyundai shifted production to Alabama in 2022.