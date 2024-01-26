It’s all pricing and economics news this morning, and it’s mostly good news for those interested in driving greener. Subaru boosts Solterra fast-charging, Honda prices its Prologue, and Hyundai sets a very modest premium for its hybrid Santa Fe SUV. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Subaru has sped up DC fast-charging for the Solterra EV—especially in cold weather—while it also gets a driver-assist system good for low-speed congestion, new brake-regen paddles and, at last, a readout that tells you the battery percentage. All that said, the 2024 Subaru Solterra costs just $120 more than 2023.

What does the Honda Prologue cost? Honda released 2024 Prologue pricing on Thursday, and it delivers on earlier claims that the electric SUV would start under $50,000. The Prologue costs $48,795 with a range of 296 miles, although a loaded version with all-wheel drive nearly reaches the $60,000 mark.

And for years, Toyota has aimed to offer hybrids across its model line, without much of a price premium, and we can see hints of the same strategy now alongside EVs, from Hyundai. In pricing for its 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid three-row SUV released this week, for all but the base model the Hybrid version costs just $500 more—a difference that’s going to pay back very quickly in higher mpg.

