The 2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid gets a price hike to go along with its refreshed exterior and interior.

Hyundai released pricing information for the 2024 Elantra Hybrid earlier this month, showing a starting price of $26,250 for the base Blue grade before destination. That's $1,700 more than the equivalent 2023 model. Including the mandatory destination charge of $1,150, that brings the total price for a 2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue to $27,400.

The fancier Limited grade also sees a price increase of $300 compared to the 2023 model, bringing the total price to $30,600 with destination.

2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

As noted by CarsDirect, the price increases make the gap between the Elantra Hybrid and the standard Elantra wider. A non-hybrid 2024 Elantra is $4,775 cheaper, compared to $3,600 before.

All Elantra models get revised styling for 2024, while Elantra Hybrid models get a larger infotainment screen as well. But fuel economy hasn't changed much.

EPA city and highway fuel economy numbers changed quite a bit for the Blue model. This version is rated 51 mpg city and 58 mpg highway for 2024, compared to 53 mpg city and 56 mpg highway for 2023. But the 54-mpg combined rating is unchanged, as are all ratings for the Limited model. It's still rated at 50 mpg combined, 49 mpg city, 52 mpg highway.

2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

The Elantra Hybrid launched for the 2021 model year as part of a redesigned Elantra compact sedan lineup, sharing its loud look and sporty driving character with non-hybrid models. It originally slotted beside the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid hatchback, which has since been discontinued. The Ioniq was also available with plug-in hybrid and all-electric powertrains, but those aren't included in the Elantra lineup.

The Elantra Hybrid's primary rival has been the Toyota Corolla Hybrid, which is one of the most impressive models in Toyota's lineup, considering its value. It will also take on the revived Honda Civic Hybrid, which joins Honda's lineup later this year.