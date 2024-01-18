The Hyundai Elantra Hybrid gets a higher price, ahead of the arrival of a main rival, the 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid. And Mazda sees a future including rotary combustion engines and Tesla charge ports. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid has a price hike—and more of a price bump versus non-hybrid Elantra models, although the Elantra Hybrid does now get the larger 10.3-inch infotainment screen. Efficiency-focused Elantra Hybrid Blue models retain the 54-mpg combined EPA rating.

Set to arrive in summer 2024, the 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid will be much more than a niche model, with the automaker anticipating 40% of Civic sales will be hybrids. Honda says hybrids made up more than a quarter of its total U.S. sales in calendar year 2023.

And within the span of a few days, Mazda has announced both the adoption of Tesla’s NACS connector for future U.S. EVs, while also committing to the revival of the rotary engine. They’re among many mixed signals from the automaker in recent years on what it sees as its propulsion future, as it works toward a global target of 40% EV sales by 2030

