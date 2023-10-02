The 2024 Toyota Highlander Hybrid adds a new Nightshade Edition grade for the coming model year, while remains otherwise unchanged.

Already available on several other Toyota models, including the smaller Corolla Cross Hybrid for 2024, the Nightshade Edition amounts to a blackout appearance package. On the Highlander Hybrid Nightshade, the blackout treatment extends to the 18-inch wheels, grille, mirror caps, and rear badging.

The Nightshade Edition is available in combination with the LE or XLE trim levels. On the latter, it includes black-upholstered seats with silver accents. For 2024, a hands-free power lift gate is now standard on XLE models as well.

2024 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

The current-generation Highlander Hybrid was launched for the 2020 model year alongside gasoline models. Hybrid models have stuck with a 2.5-liter inline-4 throughout, paired with Toyota's familiar hybrid system and standard front-wheel drive or available all-wheel drive. The all-wheel drive version adds another electric motor powering the rear axle, but all versions are rated at 243 hp.

EPA fuel-economy ratings are expected to carry over from the 2023 model year. That means a best of 36 mpg combined for front-wheel drive models and 35 mpg combined for all-wheel drive models.

In mpg, the Highlander Hybrid is second only to the Kia Sorento Hybrid in offering three rows of seating—for those aiming to go without a charge port. The Sorento is available as a plug-in hybrid, but Toyota doesn't offer a Prime plug-in hybrid version, as it does with the smaller RAV4. The 2024 Mazda CX-90 also offers three rows and a plug-in hybrid powertrain in what is expected to be a similar price range, as does the Mitsubishi Outlander, albeit in a somewhat smaller package.

2024 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

This year marks the debut of the Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid, which maximizes third-row space and still hits 34 mpg. Toyota has two other three-row vehicles in its lineup with standard hybrid powertrains. The Sienna minivan matches the Highlander Hybrid's 36-mpg combined maximum, but the Sequoia SUV comes in much lower at 22 mpg combined.

Pricing for the 2024 Toyota Highlander Hybrid starts at $42,115 for a base LE front-wheel drive model (including the mandatory $1,395 destination charge). The trim ladder continues with the XLE ($45,265), Limited ($49,370), and Platinum ($52,570). The Nightshade Edition treatment is an additional $1,000 on the LE and XLE grades. All-wheel drive is $1,600 extra on the LE and XLE grades and $1,950 on the Limited and Platinum.