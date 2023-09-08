Ford is a long history in rallying with cars like the Escort, Focus, and RS200, and now it's applying that to the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV.

Unveiled Thursday, the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally is a new performance model designed for dirt-road driving. Changes start with unique exterior styling, including 19-inch white rally-style wheels, a rear spoiler inspired by the defunct Focus RS hot hatchback, a pair of spotlights in the grille, and racing stripes.

On the functional side, the Mach-E Rally wears 235/55R19 Michelin CrossClimate2 all-weather tires, which feature a taller sidewall to help provide more stability and grip on loose surfaces. The suspension is also raised 0.7 inch, and underbody protection was added to protect the motors from any loose gravel kicked up by wannabe rally drivers.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally

The Rally uses a tuned version of the dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain from the Mustang Mach-E GT. Final numbers have not been confirmed, but Ford estimates 480 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. For reference, the Mach-E GT is rated at 480 hp and 634 lb-ft in Performance Edition guise. Ford expects the Mach-E Rally to be quicker than the GT Performance Edition, which does 0-60 mph in a manufacturer-estimated 3.5 seconds, with better sustained acceleration.

The 91-kwh battery pack used in other long-range versions of the Mach-E is also used here. Ford is aiming for 250 miles of EPA range, a bit less than the 270-mile and 260-mile EPA ratings for the Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition, respectively. Ford is targeting the same DC fast-charging performance as the GT models, meaning a 10-80% charge in 36 minutes with a maximum power rate of 150 kw.

A RallySport drive mode allows for more sideways action, as well as more linear throttle response and new settings for the adaptive dampers. Over-the-air updates might potentially add more modes—although with two motors, probably nothing quite like the Tank Turn Rivian contemplated. The closest rival to the Mach-E Rally, actually, could be the long-in-the-works rally-flavored car that Rivian reportedly still has in the works after its mass-market R2.

Rally models also get the same 15.0-inch front brake rotors as the Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition, with red-painted Brembo calipers. Inside, the Mach-E Rally gets gloss white accents on the dash, lower steering wheel spokes, and backs of the front seats, with white contrast stitching for the latter.

Ford has been eager to show off the performance potential of the Mach-E. It previously built a one-off version with seven motors and 1,400 hp. But the Mach-E Rally will be something customers can actually buy. Ford estimates a base price of around $65,000, with deliveries scheduled to start in the 2024 calendar year.