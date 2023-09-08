One major hotel chain is making a widespread commitment to EV chargers. F-150 Lightning owners will soon have the alternative to use Apple Maps for smart EV guidance. And Ford takes its Mach-E beyond where the pavement ends. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally unveiled on Thursday presents a new twist on performance-oriented electric crossovers, focusing on dirt roads and looking back to Ford’s rich rally-car history. With a special RallySport drive mode, a lifted suspension, and the high-performance GT model’s dual-motor all-wheel drive retuned, it’s a formula not yet represented in EVs.

Hilton hotels has made a big commitment to providing its guests the means to fully charge many EVs overnight. It plans to install up to 20,000 Tesla Universal Wall Connectors, providing L2 charging up to 11.5 kw, at 2,000 hotels in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Tesla’s unit can charge both the brand’s own models with the NACS port and all other modern EVs with the J1772 port.

And Ford is soon adding Apple Maps EV routing to the F-150 Lightning electric truck. As in the Mustang Mach-E, using Maps with CarPlay in the Lightning will be able to access the car’s state of charge, planning charging stops along the way when needed.

