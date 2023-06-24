What does Ford's CEO think of the Cybertruck? How much will the Rivian R2 cost? What lineup changes will the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq get? This is our look back at the Week in Reverse, right here at Green Car Reports.

Ford CEO Jim Farley didn't mince words with CNBC's Jim Kramer when referring to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. "If he wants to design a Cybertruck for Silicon Valley people, fine," Farley said, noting that the Cybertruck is "like a cool high-end product parked in front of a hotel." He said Ford doesn't make trucks like that, but rather for real people doing real work.

Cars.com released its annual American-Made Index and Tesla came out on top. The four most American-made vehicles sold in the U.S. are the Tesla Model Y, Model 3, Model X, and Model S. Honda, Volkswagen, and Acura rounded out the list of the top 10 vehicles.

Rivian Chief Financial Officer Claire McDonough said the R2 will be revealed in 2024. The executive also said the automaker is aiming for a starting price of about $40,000 with loaded models perhaps spanning to $60,000. The automaker plans to put the R2 into production at its new Georgia plant, which is under construction now, in 2026.

Rivian announced it will follow Ford and GM in adopting Tesla's NACS charge port, and owners will gain access to Tesla's 12,000-charger Supercharger network. Adapters for current Rivians will be available in 2024, and the charge port will be integrated into the vehicles beginning in 2025. Hyundai and Stellantis said they were considering the switch to NACS as well.

The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq costs $59,990 as the lineup expands with more trims and options. The lower price comes via the introduction of the entry-level Tech trim, while a Sport trim arrives to top the current Luxury trim.