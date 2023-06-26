Stellantis is recalling 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid SUVs due to an issue that could cause engines to shut down while driving.

The recall, which encompasses 12,458 potentially affected vehicles in the U.S., addresses a software issues that could cause a loss of communication between the transmission control module and hybrid control processors, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This loss of communication may trigger a shut down of the gasoline engine, the agency said.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Stellantis told the NHTSA that it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to this issue, although it did received seven customer assistance requests, 10 warranty claims, and six field reports documenting the condition.

Dealers will install updated control software free of charge as a remedy. This updated software was implemented in production starting on Nov. 19, 2022. All 2022-model-year Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrids built before that date are included in the recall.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

This is the first recall so far for the Grand Cherokee 4xe, which debuted as a 2022 model. The Wrangler 4xe, which uses a similar plug-in hybrid powertrain aimed at maximizing off-road capability, was also previously recalled for potential engine shut-downs. This recall, announced in November 2022, encompassed 62,909 vehicles from model years 2021-2023.

The Jeep 4xe models have proven popular. The Wrangler 4xe has been the bestseller among plug-in hybrids, and recently got a price cut as part of a 2024-model-year refresh of the Wrangler lineup. Jeep has stopped stocking non-hybrids in the California emissions states, so for many customers the 4xe models are the only option for a Grand Cherokee or Wrangler outside of a custom order.