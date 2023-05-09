Volvo has teased the design of a new smaller electric SUV that it confirmed on Tuesday will be U.S.-bound.

The compact model, to be called EX30, will be revealed on June 7 and will be available that same day for U.S. reservations, Volvo said.

The EX30 badge, which was previously confirmed as on the way, follows Volvo’s new naming structure for electric SUVs started by its upcoming EX90 SUV, which will be produced in the U.S. and be delivered to American customers in early 2024.

Volvo EX30 teaser

An early glimpse of the vehicle suggests that its cues may closely follow those of the EX90, although there may be a light bar in front instead of individual conventional headlights. To speculate design-wise, it might hint at an homage to the low-set leading edge and concealed headlamps of the 1980s-era Volvo 480.

Volvo hasn’t yet confirmed where the EX30 will be built, or to what degree it might be made with underpinnings shared with its parent, China’s Geely. It’s likely to be based on Geely’s SEA platform that has already been revealed to underpin the upcoming Polestar 4.

Geely SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture) modular EV platform

The brand confirmed in 2021 that it plans to go all-electric by 2030, and it’s aiming to tackle sustainability in ways not every automaker will—with plans to go leather-free on all its vehicles by 2030, too.

Volvo hasn’t typically brought its smallest models to the U.S. in the past—although the sporty C30 hatchback marked one exception in recent history. A C30 Electric was offered under a limited lease program in Europe a decade ago, and it enabled some of the early cold-weather testing prowess that went into current modern Volvo EVs including the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge.