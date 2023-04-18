Polestar on Tuesday revealed the sporty Polestar 4 electric “SUV coupe” at the Shanghai auto show, including mention that it sees over 300 miles of range by EPA standards.

With a 0-60 mph time of just 3.8 seconds and a maximum power of 544 hp and 506 lb-ft of torque in it top-performance dual-motor version, Polestar notes that it’s the fastest production car the brand has developed to date. It promises sharp steering and “a thrilling and nimble driving experience for all occupants,” as part of the brand’s ongoing focus on performance.

At a starting price expected around $60,000, the Polestar 4 will likely be a direct rival to the Tesla Model Y Performance, Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, and Kia EV6 GT, as well as the upcoming Porsche Macan Electric, among others.

In base form, the 4 will offer a single-motor version with rear-wheel drive, making 272 hp and 253 lb-ft. A semi-active suspension will allow adjustment between comfort and performance, with wheels and tires up to 22 inches.

2023 Polestar 2

The Polestar 4 is built on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA). A heat pump is standard on the Polestar 4, and long-range versions of the 4 will get a 102-kwh battery pack, with a disconnect clutch allowing coasting at the front wheels at highway speeds when additional power isn’t needed, to help boost efficiency and range.

All versions include a heat pump, Polestar says, and 22-kw AC onboard charging will allow a full charge essentially as quickly as any home or commercial Level 2 charger will provide—easily overnight if you can afford one of today’s top 19.2-kw units and a dedicated 100-amp circuit. Polestar doesn’t clarify how quickly the new model can charge on road trips—probably the biggest ongoing shortfall in overall experience for the brand versus Tesla—though it highlights DC fast-charging at up to 200 kw.

Polestar notes that the Polestar 4 isn’t a modified version of the U.S.-bound, to-be-U.S.-made Polestar 3 fitted with a swoopier roofline. It’s a smaller model—between Polestar 2 hatchback and the Polestar 3 SUV in size, shape, and mission.

2025 Polestar 4 2025 Polestar 4 2025 Polestar 4

From first photos, that’s how the Polestar 4’s design impresses, with a low nose for a utility vehicle frameless windows, retractable door handles, and rear styling that looks especially aero-focused. It’s 190.5 inches long and 84.2 inches wide, riding on a long 118.1-inch wheelbase, but it’s noteworthy that this is closer in height to a passenger car, at 60.8 inches high.

The full glass roof in the Polestar 4 has optional electrochromic functionality, while there’s a “soft tech” theme inside drawing from sportswear—with a tailored knit textile made of recycled PET, plus “animal welfare-secured Nappa leather” available. Extensive use of recycled and natural fibers round out the model’s eco-credentials.

2025 Polestar 4 2025 Polestar 4 2025 Polestar 4

Like the 3, the 4’s front-seat area follows a cockpit design, rather than opening up the area around the front seats like some electric rivals. The 4 gets an infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS and under close collaboration with Google, but here it’s 15.4 inches and landscape-oriented, straddling the center console area—with a pass-through storage area underneath.

Ahead of the driver is a 10.2-inch driver display, while a 14.7-inch head-up display covers most key info, including communication and navigation. When driving in snow the system switches from a white font to yellow.

Polestar notes that, as with its other models, the Polestar 4 will get regular over-the-air updates, as well as features and improvements.

The Nappa Pack includes those leather seats with ventilation and massage, plus extra headrest speakers for the available 1,400-watt Harman Kardon audio system, while a Performance Pack gains upgraded Brembo brakes and firmer Polestar Engineering chassis tuning.

2025 Polestar 4

The Polestar 4 comes with nine standard airbags, with advanced driver assistance from Mobileye. Safety systems are informed by 12 cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors, and one radar unit, all standard. A driver-monitoring camera is used for safety but doesn’t record video, according to the company.

Polestar 3 production is due to start soon in China then shift to South Carolina, for the U.S., in 2024. Production of the Polestar 4 is due to ramp up in China late in 2023.