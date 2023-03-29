Specs and details for the 2024 Kia EV9 electric SUV are out. Tesla Model X seat belts are under scrutiny. And Toyota sees dynamic wireless charging in its future. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Kia has revealed specs and various details on the 2024 EV9 electric SUV. Shaping up as a rival both to gasoline models like the Toyota Highlander and to EVs like the Rivian R1S, the EV9 will reach about 300 miles of range in some forms, recover nearly 150 miles of range in 15 minutes, and be a 3.7-kw power bank, with future Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) ability. Other features of note include a Level 3 assisted-driving system, and an app store that will allow Boost mode performance.

The 2022-2023 Tesla Model X is being investigated by the federal government for possible seat belt failures, affecting up to 50,000 vehicles. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the issue reported in a couple of vehicles appears to be assembly-related.

And with a strategic agreement announced last week, Toyota and one of its top suppliers, Denso, are moving forward with the inductive wireless charging firm Electreon on a plan for wireless charging in electrified Toyota vehicles—as a way of enabling smaller batteries, reducing the load on the grid, and making it easier to incorporate renewable energy.

